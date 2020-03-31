WSU Tri-Cities Cougar Cupboard expands pick-up locations, accepting donations

Rio Barber

RICHLAND, Wash. — The WSU Tri-Cities Cougar Cupboard sponsored by Lamb Weston is offering an additional pick-up location through Wednesday, Apr. 1.

Students and their families can now pick up boxes of nonperishable goods for groups of 1-6 people at the WSU Pasco Extension Office.

The pick-up site is located at 404 W. Clark Street and will be open on Tuesday, Mar. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday, Apr. 1 from noon to 2 p.m.

Non-food and personal hygiene packets are also being assembled.

If you have the means to help other families in the community, they are accepting nonperishable food donations at WSU Tri-Cities from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mar. 31 and Apr. 1.

They are in short supply of items like soups, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, pasta and beans.

