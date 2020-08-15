WSU Tri-Cities Jump Start Program allows students to learn virtually

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington State University Tri-Cities starts their Jump Start Program on Monday which allows students to get back into the school groove, without being in the classroom.

The program allows students to access multiple virtual resources and is available for all students, not just WSU Tri-Cities students.

Video resources include 10 tips for success, reading your ALEKS scores, how to take notes, scientific literacy, and how to read a syllabus.

There will be a live workshop via Zoom Monday thru Thursday. On Friday, the workshop is WSU Tri-Cities student focused.

For a full list of resources or for more information visit WSU Tri-Cities website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments