WSU Tri-Cities launches pop-up study spaces in Prosser and Pasco

RICHLAND, Wash. — WSU Tri-Cities and other community partners are stepping up to help students as they navigate “virtual school” this fall semester.

WSU Tri-Cities has partnered with the City of Pasco and the WSU Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center (IAREC) to offer two pop-up study spaces. They are also offering one on the Tri-Cities campus.

The goal is to provide WSU students with a quiet place to study and access free WiFi along with facilitating those that live far from campus.

“We definitely know there’s a need for them,” said Robin Kovis, a WSU Tri-Cities senior and ASWSUTC president. “We’ve gotten a lot of survey feedback, and the two biggest things students are struggling with right now are at home distractions and time management.”

Up to five students are allowed in the spaces at a time, and they will be sanitized between each use. The spaces will also be supervised by a WSU employee.

For more information or to reserve a space, click here.

Below is a list of locations and hours: