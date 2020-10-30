WSU Tri-Cities launches ‘voter engagement hub’ to encourage people to vote

As Election Day approaches, Washington State University Tri-Cities is pairing up with the Benton County Auditor’s office to encourage people to vote.

The new voter engagement hub is located in the Consolidated Information Center (CIC) building, but officials say you don’t have to be a student to get involved.

Robin Kovis, the president of Associated Students of WSU Tri-Cities, said having a non-partisan place like this would hopefully urge people to exercise their voting rights.

“Voting is a very important civic duty and one of the easiest things you can do to make your voice heard,” Kovis said. “I think the importance of having a place like this is it’s just an easily accessible place for people to vote. ”

Besides voting, people can also register to vote, update their ballot or receive a replacement one.

Ethan Small, a student voter, said his ballot was actually bounced back.

“I actually tried to cast my vote at one of the county offices recently,” Small said. “So now I have these helpful staff on hand and these people made the process extremely easy.”

A ballot drop-off box is placed outside so voters can easily cast their ballot.

The hub will be open for the following hours on-campus in CIC 120:

Thursday, Oct. 29 – 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 – 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting deadlines are available on the Washington Secretary of State elections website.

