WSU Tri-Cities to host free virtual classes on racial equity

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — Want to learn more about racial equity? WSU Tri-Cities has you covered.

Starting Sept. 30, the school will host virtual ‘community classrooms’ focused on race, equity, and engaged citizenship.

The zoom classes are free to anyone who wants to participate.

To register go to tricities.wsu.edu/community-classroom.

