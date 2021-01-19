WSU Tri-Cities to host seminar on racial segregation and discrimination in the Mid-Columbia

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Credit: WSU Tri-Cities Echoes of Exclusion and Resistance: Voices from the Hanford Region

RICHLAND, Wash. — WSU Tri-Cities is set to host a Zoom seminar on racial segregation and resistance to discrimination in the Mid-Columbia region.

The event will be held virtually on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST. Three panelists will headline the event: Robert Bauman, Robert Franklin and Laura Arata.

This seminar will cover a variety of topics including the experiences of African American migrant workers from the South, the hurdles faced by Chinese immigrants in the region and Japanese immigrants who were imprisoned in World War II. More specifically, the panel will focus on advocates for change and individuals whose lives were deeply impacted by the Hanford site.

Bauman is the Academic Director of Arts and Sciences at WSU Tri-Cities. He’s also a history professor who co-edited the upcoming WSU Press book Echoes of Exclusion and Resistance: Voices from the Hanford Region.

RELATED: Local college engineers aspire to create cost-efficient ventilators

His co-editor is Franklin, who is the Assistant Director and Archivist of the Hanford History Project. Franklin, who graduated from WSU, is also a lecturer at the university’s local campus.

Arata is the Assistant Professor of History and Director of Public History at Oklahoma State University. She’s also a WSU alumnus who wrote two chapters in the Hanford History series.

Echoes of Exclusion and Resistance: Voices from the Hanford Region is the third installment in the WSU-backed Hanford Histories series. According to its Amazon listing, the book was officially released on December 1, 2020. It’s available there and on the WSU Tri-Cities bookstore online.

This panel will be open to all WSU Tri-Cities students and the community as a whole. Registration is required to attend the event and can be accessed here. This is a great opportunity to learn about the history of the Mid-Columbia in addition to the struggles that minorities face in this region.

RELATED: WSU Tri-Cities announce five-year strategic plan to innovate campus

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.