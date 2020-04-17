WSU Tri-Cities to host webinar for displaced workers and job seekers

RICHLAND, WASH— Washington State University Tri-Cities Career Services will host a webinar that will discuss updates and resources for workers and those looking for jobs amid the COVID-19 epidemic at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, via Zoom.

The webinar will specifically cover resources for job seekers and displaced workers, the pandemic’s impact on the local job market, as well as a roundtable discussion featuring local employers who will provide updates of the pandemic on local businesses, advice for students and job seekers and a question and answer period.

Participants will learn about occupations in demand by county, employer demand reports and industry employment projections. Resources will be shared by the WorkSource Columbia Basin office. Additionally, participants will learn about how to adjust their job and internship search efforts amid this unprecedented time.

The employer contributions and roundtable discussion will feature companies and organizations from a variety of industries and perspectives:

“We received a lot of questions both from students and community members about resources for those looking for jobs either after graduating this spring, or for displaced workers and their families amid COVID-19,” said Kristine Cody, WSU Tri-Cities career and internship coordinator. “This was an opportune time to bring industry perspectives and expertise to our students and community members looking for employment, as well as get their questions answered about the state of local business.”

The webinar is free and open to campus community members and the public. To register, visit bit.ly/2RHjNG4.

