WSU Tri-Cities to offer in-state tuition rates to students in Umatilla County

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

RICHLAND, Wash. – Washington State University Tri‑Cities will now offer in-state tuition rates to students in Umatilla County, Oregon.

Under the “I-82 Advantage” program, tuition will cost $11,144 per year for students in Umatilla County, compared to the $26,087 that an out-of-state student would pay.

“With our proximity to Oregon, just across the Columbia River, it only makes sense to provide greater access to an excellent university education in such close proximity,” said WSU Tri‑Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes.

Those interested in attending WSU Tri‑Cities for Spring 2021 are encouraged to apply by Nov. 15. Individuals interested in attending WSU Tri‑Cities in Fall 2021 are encouraged apply by Jan. 31.

After completing the application for admission, prospective students from Umatilla County should complete the separate, WSU Tri‑Cities I‑82 Advantage application to qualify for in‑state tuition rates.

For more information about the I‑82 Advantage program, click here.

WSU Tri‑Cities will also continue to offer the Border Bill program. The State of Washington’s Border Bill allows Oregon residents who live in specified counties, or who have recently moved to Washington from those counties, to attend WSU Tri‑Cities part‑time (8 credits or less per semester) and pay resident tuition rates.