WSU Tri-Cities hosts Benton County voter hub for Election Day

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — As part of a statewide effort to improve voter access and turnout amongst younger demographics, Benton County is partnering with WSU Tri-Cities to establish a Voter Hub for Election Day on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton confirmed in a press release on Friday that the county will host its HUB from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the WSU Tri-Cities campus.

Here, students and citizens will have the ability to register and vote along with other county services like updating their addresses, getting ballots issued, printing, downloading, and filling out their ballots.

Plus, an accessible voting booth will be made available to students and citizens who need it. Beyond that, a ballot drop box will be on site for voters who would like to drop off their ballots after filling them out at home.

This initiative is coming to fruition because of Engrossed Senate Bill 6313, which was passed by Washington State Legislators last year.

Under the bill, Student Engagement HUBS are being established on University campuses across Washington state for every General Election including the one coming up in early November.

The population of Benton County has risen steadily over the years according to U.S. census data. As of 2019, the population stood at 204,390 individuals.

