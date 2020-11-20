WSUTC announce new online support groups for students

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

To help students navigate life in a pandemic, Washington State University Tri-Cities is starting free online support groups.

The groups meet on Zoom weekly and range from categories like First Year Students, Coping with COVID-19 and Students with Children.

Sylvia van Breda Vriesman, the school’s wellness coordinator and counselor, said she has seen an uptick in the number of students reaching out during the semester.

“It’s okay to admit that this is a time that we’re struggling and it’s okay to admit that we might need some additional help in the process,” van Breda Vriesman said.

She also added that students need to learn useful coping tools that are “very important during this trying and uncertain time.”

“These groups allow students to gain some support, discussion and resources,” van Breda Vriesman said.

Other groups starting include mindful yoga and meditation.

First Year Support Group: Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Coping with COVID-19 Support Group: Wednesdays at 12:00 p.m.

Mindful Yoga Support Group: Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.

Students with Children Support Group: Fridays at 12:00 p.m.

For more information, email tricities.counselingservices@wsu.edu to get a Zoom link to attend.

