WWSD to consider bringing middle school students back to classrooms

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla School Board members plan to meet on Tuesday to determine if coronavirus cases have dropped enough to start bringing middle school students back for in-person learning.

According to the Walla Walla School District, they received data from the county’s health department indicating that COVID-19 spread has “significantly improved” since the holiday season.

Governor Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health have encouraged schools to make efforts towards reopening when cases drop below 350 cases per 100,000 county residents over a 14 day period.

“That ratio, when applied to the Walla Walla and College Place communities, equates to 200 new cases over a two-week period, the same threshold the Walla Walla School Board and Walla Walla Valley Education Association agreed on to begin returning middle school students back to campus,” said Communications Director Mark Higgins with the Walla Walla School District.

An updated case count report from county officials is expected Monday.

“If updated case counts meet the board’s threshold we could begin transitioning back middle school students in about two weeks’ time,” notes Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “This transition window allows families time to adjust schedules. It also allows the district time to perform its 3rd party on-site safety audit at each site, address specific staff safety accommodations, and communicate safety protocols and schedules to our families.”

The upcoming meeting will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. over zoom. Parents can join the meeting by using this zoom link: https://wwps-org.zoom.us/j/96377543811

You can also listen to the meeting by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering this webinar ID: 963 7754 3811

