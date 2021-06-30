Yakama Nation bans firework discharge at peak heat through end of July

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Rick Bowmer A "Orem City Fireworks Restriction" sign is shown on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Orem, Utah. Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution.

YAKAMA NATION — With excessive heat and high temperatures threatening the region, the Yakama Nation has decided to impose a ban on the discharge of fireworks during the hottest hours of the day through the end of July 2021.

According to a press release issued by the Confederated Tribes and Bands Of the Yakama Nation, the fireworks ban is effective immediately. It prohibits the discharge of fireworks for five hours from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Law enforcement will address offenders who discharge fireworks during ban hours.

RELATED: Ready for Fourth of July fireworks? Here’s how to set them off safely and legally

This declaration was issued by the Yakama Nation Law & Order Committee. The ban is effective now through July 31, 2021, on the reservation and ceded lands. This midday ban was implemented to prevent fires during the hottest time of the day—the afternoon and early evening.

In the extreme heat, the Yakama Nation is urging citizens to hydrate themselves to keep safe and healthy. They also suggest that concerned citizens check on their elders and pets to keep them safe.

RELATED: Yakima firefighters believe fireworks caused 250-acre wildfire near White Swan

For further information regarding the firework ban, you can contact the Yakama Nation Police Department by calling (509) 865-2933.

The City of Yakima has banned the use of fireworks due to high temperatures and the threat of fires as well. Much of Yakima County has followed suit with the exception of a few cities which will allow the purchase and discharge of fireworks for people who apply and get pre-approved for a special permit.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: City of Walla Walla postpones Fourth of July fireworks display

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.