Yakama Nation COVID-19 testing Wednesday in White Swan

Tests available at 520 Signal Peak Road until 5 p.m.

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Patient being tested for COVID-19

Washington state’s health department has called in help to test Yakama tribal members for COVID-19.

Medical Teams International is lending its expertise and equipment to assist Yakima County Public Health in expanding the county’s testing program.

RELATED: Yakima County reported 87 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Yakama Nation members can be tested here:

Wednesday, July 15

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

520 Signal Peak Road

White Swan

RELATED: Survey: 95% of Yakima County shoppers wearing masks

Medical Teams is an official testing agent and partner for the Washington State Department of Health. The organization has been testing underserved Pacific Northwest communities in order to stem the spread of the disease.

Medical Teams says COVID-19 cases in Yakima County have surpassed 8,600. The organization has also been requested to test in Benton and Franklin Counties.

RELATED: Inslee won’t let counties reopen further until July 28

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments