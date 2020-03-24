Yakama Nation issues stay-at-home order

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKAMA RESERVATION, Wash. – The Yakama Nation Tribal Council Executive Committee has officially issued a stay-at-home order for all residents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” means residents can only leave their home for necessities, or if they are a critical employee for a tribal, federal, state or local government of an exempted industry.

“Now is the time for dramatic action to protect our communities from this coronavirus. All residents must stay in their homes until further notice, unless you need essential items like food, gas, or medical services,” said Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin. “This order carries the weight of Yakama law, and must be followed by all Yakama Reservation and off-Reservation trust allotment residents, regardless of whether you are Indian or non-Indian.”

This order will be enforced by Yakama Nation Police and violators could face civil or criminal penalties.

For more information, call the Yakama Nation’s Coronavirus COVID-19 Hotline at (509) 865-7272 for a prerecorded message with updates on the Yakama Nation’s response.

