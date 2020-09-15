Yakama Nation Power building destroyed in fire, cause under investigation

Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Yakima County Fire District #5

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A fire destroyed the Yakama Nation Power building in Toppenish over the weekend and caused $450,000 in damages.

Firefighters responded to the building off of U.S. Highway 97 on Saturday afternoon to find flames coming out of the back of the building and smoke coming from the attic, according to a news release from Yakima County Fire District #5.

The building and most of its contents were destroyed in the fire, but firefighters were able to save the servers, data backup system, four safes, a generator and some ladders, the release said.

No one was injured and the Yakama Nation Police Department is handling the investigation of the fire.

