Yakama Nation, Washington Attorney General push back on National Archives sale

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation filed a federal lawsuit to stop the proposed sale of the National Archives & Records Facility in Seattle.

Representatives of the Yakama Nation claim that several federal agencies “failed to comply with applicable federal statutory requirements, and failed to meet their government-to-government consultation obligations owed to the Yakama Nation.”

Those government agencies include the National Archives and Records Administration, the Office of Management and Budget and the General Services Administration.

The sale wasn’t run by the Yakama Nation, which is a federally recognized native nation. A notable portion of the records stored at the facility document the relations between the U.S. federal govt. and the Yakama Nation.

Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin wants to hold the federal government accountable.

“The Seattle National Archives Facility maintains thousands of historical records that belong to the Yakama Nation and our Members,” Chairman Saluskin said. “The United States has both legal and moral obligations to keep those records in the Pacific Northwest where we can easily access them.

“I urge our Senators and Congressional Representatives to hold the United States accountable to its own laws by protecting access to these historical records where they matter most.”

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is taking action into his own hands to prevent this sale.

The Attorney General’s office represents a total of 29 tribal entities and communities in the suit. Should the sale proceed, the non-digitized documents would be spread across archive centers located in Kansas City and Riverside.

