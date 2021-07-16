Yakima: 300 lifejackets being given away for local children

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

SOPHIA GERMER

YAKIMA, Wash. — Coastal Farm & Ranch is hosting a free life jacket giveaway tomorrow that will help children in the community stay safe while playing in the water this summer.

According to a press release by Coastal, 300 life jackets are being given away on Saturday, July 17 for children up to age 12 at no cost. This drive-thru event will be hosted at the Yakima Valley State Fair Park parking lot beginning at 11 a.m.

If you plan to attend, be advised that you’ll need to enter at Gate No. 15 to get your free jacket. State Fair Park is located at 1301 South Fair Ave.

RELATED: Yakima County sees five drownings in a month

Sadly, water tragedies have not been uncommon in Yakima. Five different people in the county drowned in the month of June including a 3-year-old child. Life jackets are an essential tool in ensuring that children and water recreationists of all kinds stay safe during the warm weather months of this year.

Between lakes, rivers, and beaches, families in the Pacific Northwest are no strangers to water tragedies, which is the primary reason for this program. Coastal’s CEO, Lori McKinnon, is excited about using the company’s success to help prevent drownings across the region.

“Some of our employees have shared with me over the years their personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference,” McKinnon said. “This year we are giving away 6,000 life jackets to kids in the communities we serve. We hope that we can help make a difference when it comes to families coming home safe after a day of playing in the water.”

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: No life jacket? Paddle boarders and kayakers can be issued $99 fine

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.