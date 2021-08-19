Yakima air turns ‘hazardous’

YAKIMA, Wash. — The air quality in Yakima went from “good” to “hazardous” in a matter of hours on Thursday as the Schneider Springs Fire blew up in size.

The Yakima Health District reports air quality on Thursday afternoon in downtown Yakima was listed as “hazardous” for everyone.

“Please stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities. Remember to regularly check the air quality index in your area to know when it’s safe to be outdoors,” the health district posted to Facebook.

The air quality has become increasingly bad all day: it was “good” in the early morning hours, then became “moderate” and then “unhealthy for sensitive groups” before turning “unhealthy” at 8 am, “very unhealthy” by 11 am, and “hazardous” after noon.

If you live in Washington, you can check your air quality here.

So what can you do to protect yourself and your family from wildfire smoke? Among the Environmental Protection Agency’s suggestions to prepare for fire season:

Consider purchasing a portable air cleaner or high-efficiency HVAC Filter

Consider purchasing N95 respirator masks

See Protect Your Lungs from Wildfire Smoke or Ash and this infographic

Know how to adjust your HVAC system or air conditioner to keep smoke out If it has a fresh air intake, find out how to close it or us recirculate mode If you have an evaporative cooler, avoid using it in smoky condition If you have a window a/c unit, find out how to close the outdoor air damper If you have portable a/c with a hose vented out the window, do not use it in smoky conditions



