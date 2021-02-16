Yakima apartment fire displaces eight, sends one to the hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to an apartment fire on Saturday night that displaced eight people and sent another to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Yakima firefighters were called to the 500-block of North 6th St around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, February 13. The YFD Battalion Chief unit arrived and quickly identified smoke stemming from the second floor of an apartment complex with six units in total.

The firefighters quickly evacuated everyone from inside of the burning building, leaving a total of eight people displaced.

No burns or injuries were reported by local authorities, but the occupant of the apartment where the fire started was brought to a nearby hospital after inhaling an excessive amount of smoke in a short amount of time. She was reportedly treated by medical healthcare professionals and promptly released.

Yakima firefighters sprung into action to combat the fire, but a significant amount of damage was done before they could extinguish it completely. Four of the complex’s six apartments were directly impacted because they shared floors, walls and other spaces. First responders were forced to open the walls in order to sufficiently extinguish the fire inside.

Crews from the Yakima Training Center, West Valley Fire Department and Gleed Fire Department also responded when a second alarm was issued due to the severity of the fire and the cold temperature, which made it more difficult to extinguish the flames. In total, it took about three hours to fully combat the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released as the case is currently under investigation. However, officials already anticipate $200,000 in total damages occurred as of now. The Red Cross will assist the eight people impacted by this incident.

