Yakima Arboretum plant sale goes virtual in time for Mother’s Day

YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual plant sale at the Yakima Area Arboretum has gone virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Customers can buy trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses, vines and more, with the profits going toward maintaining the arboretum.

“Our annual Spring Plant Sale fundraiser goes virtual this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the website reads. “Now you can shop from the comfort of your living room for amazing plants at amazing prices.”

Purchases can be made until 5 p.m. on Friday, with orders being fulfilled Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day.

Customers can pick up their purchases curbside from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday in front of the Jones Center at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.

Those within 10 miles of the arboretum can have their plants delivered for a $20 fee; orders over $100 qualify for free delivery.

