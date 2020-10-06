Yakima-area clinics offer low-cost screenings for breast and cervical health

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local health officials are reminding community members of the importance of self-exams and regular checkups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Yakima Health District offers free and low-cost free breast, cervical and colon cancer screenings in partnership with the statewide Breast, Cervical and Colon Health Program

Residents must be uninsured or underinsured to be eligible for the program, which is focused on women ages 40 to 64 and men ages 50 to 64. A full list of eligibility requirements can be found here.

Participating providers in Yakima County include Central Washington Family Medicine, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and others.

For more information, call the Yakima Health District at 509-249-6529.

