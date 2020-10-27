Yakima bicyclist taken to the hospital after car hits him, drives off

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

SELAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Monday night one mile east of Selah city limits.

According to Washington State Patrol, Patrick St. Martin of Yakima, 56, was riding a bike southbound on State Route 821. Around 10:30 p.m., a car hit him as it was driving northbound and approaching the on ramp to eastbound I-82.

St. Martin was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.