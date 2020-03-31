Yakima brewery keeping community connected while social distancing

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Single Hill Brewing

YAKIMA, Wash. — A local brewery is looking to keep Yakima County residents connected while social distancing.

Single Hill Brewery has started ‘Hillside Chats’, a weekly podcast featuring guests from across the Yakima Valley; the most recent episode featured Virginia Mason Memorial hospital spokesperson Rebecca Teagarden.

“Because there is no cure for COVID-19, staying home to stop the spread and washing your hands thoroughly and often are the best things you can do for you, your family and our community,” Teagarden told listeners.

Hillside Chat #5: Becky from Virginia Mason Memorial Join the Single Hill crew in a digital social space to chat about beer, brewing, and health.This Episodes Talking Points: Beer Sensory, Our Guest Becky, and some Friday fun. Posted by Single Hill Brewing Company on Friday, March 20, 2020

The podcast, which is live-streamed on Facebook, includes conversations, featured topics and periodic giveaways for listeners.

“Given that people are unable to get together these days, we still wanted to figure out a way to give back to the community,” co-founder Ty Paxton said.

The brewery has also partnered with non-profit food bank distributor Northwest Harvest as a drop-off location for non-perishable food.

“Partnering with Northwest Harvest seemed like a good fit for us,” Paxton said in a news release. “It allows our community the opportunity to give back in a simple and safe way.”

While the taproom is closed per stay at home order requirements, the brewery remains open for business.

Single Hill Brewing is open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday for to-go orders. Customers can also order online at singlehillbrewing.com for delivery and curbside pickup.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments