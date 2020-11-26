Yakima’s Camp Hope and Spirit Alive Church host Thanksgiving Dinner

The collaboration should feed a healthy handful of Yakima residents for the holiday.

YAKIMA, Wash. — At its core, Thanksgiving is about celebrating community, health, happiness and togetherness. It’s a time to reflect and take note of the good things in this life. That’s why Camp Hope of Yakima and Spirit Alive Church are ensuring Yakima residents fill their bellies this Thanksgiving.

For one hour intervals through the early afternoon on Thanksgiving, meals will be prepared and served in a community celebrating. However, COVID-19 has forced event-planners to stagger the celebration and take extra precautions.

Reservations are required for those interested in partaking in the event. This way, Camp Hope and Spirit Alive Wesleyan Church can provide proper accommodations for everyone involved.

To ensure people can partake regardless of their health status or age, eligible individuals can call in for a Thanksgiving Day Meal Delivery Service. If you’re age 55 or older or suffer from a pre-existing health condition that makes you susceptible to COVID-19, special accommodations can be made. Volunteers and staff are in charge of delivering a turkey dinner to those who fit the description. All deliveries will be contactless.

In times of great difficulty on many levels, Camp Hope and Spirit Alive Church are doing their best to make sure Yakima gets the Thanksgiving it deserves.

Reservations can be made by calling (509) 424-1228

