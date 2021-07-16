YAKIMA, Wash. — A Level 3 Evacuation Order has been set for homes east of S.R. 821, west of I-82, and north of Selah Creek due to a wildfire burning in the Yakima Canyon.

This information was provided by a Facebook post from Yakima Valley Emergency Management. The Evacuation Zone is adjacent to the controlled burn zone from the recent Burbank Fire, which spanned approx. 13,000 acres northeast of Selah in Yakima County.

If you are in the impacted evacuation zone, you must leave your home and get to safety immediately. Under Level 3 evacuations, fire danger is posing an immediate threat to people and structures in the region.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are announced.

