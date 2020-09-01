Yakima Chief Hops installs largest rooftop solar array in Washington State

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — After its latest solar panel installation, Yakima Chief Hops now has the largest rooftop solar array in Washington state, which covers 70,000 square feet.

The global hop supplier put their first solar panel up in 2016 with the help of Ellensburg Solar as part of the company’s mission to become more sustainable, with a focus on renewable energy, according to a news release.

“At the end of the day, our hops come from the ground and from the planet and one of our biggest drivers is keeping that planet healthy enough for the next generation,” said Levi Wyatt, Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator for Yakima Chief Hops.

In the past four years, Yakima Chief Hops has invested more than $2 million dollars in renewable energy. Wyatt said the hop supplier’s solar array has grown to include 3,700 solar panels spread across six buildings.

“We are able to capture 15% of our entire electricity demands and offset our annual emissions by 1,000 metric tons, equivalent to providing 170 homes with electricity for one year,” the release said.

More information about sustainability initiatives at Yakima Chief Hops can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.