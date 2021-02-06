Yakima church offers grants for nonprofits

Nonprofits must be helping those in need in the Yakima area

Credit: St. Timothy's Episcopal Church St. Timothy's Episcopal Church is offering grants to local nonprofits helping to make a difference in the Yakima area.

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima church is offering grants to local nonprofit organizations making a difference in the community.

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church — 4105 Richey Rd. — has opened up applications for Ruth Luhman Funds, which accrued from an estate bequest by Ruth Luhman in 1989.

“The conditions of the inheritance set up by Ruth Luhman are to be used for the benefit of needy people outside the church itself,” the website said. “In keeping with Ruth’s wishes we are requesting qualifying nonprofit agencies who support the needy apply for a portion of said funds.”

Nonprofit organizations serving people in need in the Yakima area can apply online here. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28 and grand funds will be awarded in March.

For more information, call 509-966-7330 or email office@sttimothyyakima.org.

