Yakima City Council approves new police tech, crime analysts

Police chief says additional resources will help solve crime and allocate resources efficiently

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve about $380,000 in new personnell and technology for the Yakima Police Department.

The funds come from savings in this year’s budget and will allow the police department to hire a second crime analyst and crime analyst supervisor and purchase 15 Vigilant Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras.

The new investments come just a month after the council voted to to use $4.6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds to buy a new fleet of police cars for the city’s officers.

“As part of 21st Century policing, the move has been to use technology and data to make better decisions,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said. “I would love to move to a data-driven or intelligence driven police department, which means really that we use data to make decisions on what we do instead of just our best guess.”

Murray said the new crime analyst positions will allow the department to revitalize its Project Safe Neighborhood program to reduce violent crime by using data to identify people most likely to commit violent crime and focusing resources to get them off that path.

Progress on the project has been limited since the department’s only crime analyst left to take a job with the federal government, but they were able to fill that position recently. Murray said having a total of three people working on crime analysis will help move the project forward.

“Over the last six months, the project has floundered due to lack of viable intelligence and vacancies by key personnel,” Murray said in a proposal to council members. “The project is dependent on many facets that have been identified by experts contracted through a DOJ grant to study violent crime in Yakima.”

According to the proposal, the second crime analyst position will focus on internal processes, police re-districting, asset acquisition and allocation and cost the city about $107,800 a year. The supervisor will manage both analysts and guide the work process, “toward the strategic goal of reducing violent crime while also improving processes and cooperation with community organizations and federal partners,” costing the city $162,150 annually.

“The analysts …will use that data and that information to help us put our resources in the right place,” Murray said.

Murray said they can use crime data to determine when officers’ shifts should start, where police car district boundaries should be and how many officers should be on staff during different days of the week.

In addition to new personnell, Murray asked the council to approve $110,000 in one-time funds — plus a $5,000 per year subscription fee — to purchase 15 Vigilant Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras.

Murray said 10 cameras will be placed permanently at the city’s entry points and five will be placed in high-crime areas, to be moved around as needed.

“Through our investigations, we have found starting the investigation with a license plate greatly improves the solvability of a case,” Murray said in a proposal to council members. “The information gleaned from a license plate provides a photo of the vehicle, geographical information, and date and time.”

