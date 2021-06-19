Yakima City Council considers pump track at Randall Park

Public meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council is considering putting in a pump track on the south side of Randall Park and wants community feedback on the proposed project.

The proposal includes a bike park with a “world-class” asphalt pump track for riders with any experience level, located in an empty section close to the dog park, near South 48th and West Washington avenues.

“Pump tracks typically feature a circuit of rollers and banked turns,” city officials said in a news release. “They are designed to be ridden completely by ‘pumping,’ generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing.”

Yakima Parks ad Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said the city was approached by Single Track Alliance of Yakima about a possible pump track and that the organization offered to pay for design costs and to fundraise for the project itself.

“We think it would be kind of a nice compliment to all the improvements that we were able to make at Randall Park,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said STAY asked that a pump track be included in the Yakima Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Master Plan, which is currently being revised to include projects planned over the next five years.

“At this point we have no timeline,” Wilkinson said. “The main thing for us is to get some kind of a conceptual design that people can start to take a look at.”

Yakima Parks and Recreation is holding a community feedback session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the proposed location for the pump track, on the south side of Randall Park near South 48th and West Washington avenues. The session will be moved to the Harman Center if it rains.

“This meeting is just to kind of talk with people who might want to use it and get some input before the design is made,” Wilkinson said. “We certainly want the community to tell us what they think and whether they think this is a good idea and a good location.”

The session will be held in partnership with STAY, American Ramp Company, Progressive Bike Ramps and Velosolutions. Immediately after the event, there will be a bicycle bunny hop competition with a $100 prize for the winner.

Anyone unable to attend the feedback session can voice their option through an online bike park survey here.

