Yakima City Council to add virtual public comment

Community members can speak live during Zoom council meetings

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Photo Credit: KAPP-KVEW Yakima residents can now sign up to comment live at Yakima City Council meetings held via Zoom. Council members voted Jan. 19 to set aside time for community members to speak during virtual meetings. The practice will start Tuesday, at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima residents can now sign up to comment live at Yakima City Council meetings held via Zoom.

Council members voted Jan. 19 to set aside time for community members to speak during virtual meetings. The practice will start Tuesday, at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

Residents wanting to speak must fill out and submit a Public Comment Request form by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. The Zoom host will call on community members in the order they turned in their forms.

People can only speak to items that are already on the council’s agenda. Regular city council meeting agendas are usually available the Friday afternoon prior to the Tuesday meeting.

“Make sure your name or phone number is visible to the Zoom host so you can be called on to address the Council,” city officials said in a news release. “When it is your turn to speak, the host will allow you to unmute your microphone and turn on your video.”

RELATED: De-escalation: Here’s how Yakima police officers are doing it

Each speaker will have two-and-a-half minutes to address the council. Council members will allow as many speakers as will fit in a 35 minute public comment period.

“Council members will not respond to or interact with speakers during the public comment period,” the release said.

Residents who do not want to speak at the meeting, but would still like to provide public comment to council members can:

Email council members at ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov

Send comments by postal mail to Yakima City Council, 129 N. Second St., Yakima, WA 98901

Call 509-575-6050 during business hours

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.