Yakima County calls on state to deliver more vaccines

Yakima County commissioners, health care facilities send letter to Gov. Inslee

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County leaders are calling on Gov. Jay Inslee to provide the county with “mass quantities” of COVID-19 vaccines immediately.

In a letter to Inslee, local officials said the county had received just 1.5% of all doses available in Washington state despite making up 3.3% of the population.

“Your decision to exclude Yakima County from receiving mass quantities of COVID-19 vaccine came as a shock and brought incredible disappointment to our medical community,” the letter said.

The letter to Inslee was signed by Yakima County commissioners Amanda McKinney, Ron Anderson and LaDon Linde, along with most of the county’s health care facilities, including:

McKinney said the letter came out of a collective frustration among local partners who felt cut out of the state’s decision-making process regarding vaccine distribution.

“The purpose of that letter was to say, ‘Just give us more vaccine,'” McKinney said.

Vaccine shipments inconsistent, unpredictable

Local health officials have expressed frustration at the lack of communication from the state regarding vaccine shipments, saying they don’t know how many doses they’ll be getting or when they’ll be getting them until shortly before they arrive.

Last week, Yakima County received just 1,800 doses compared to 4,575 the week before. Many area health care providers stopped offering the first dose of the vaccine, instead prioritizing people who needed their “booster shot.”

While the number of vaccines scheduled to be delivered this week has more than doubled from last week, local health officials said it’s still nowhere near enough to keep up with the demand.

“Unfortunately, it’s really out of our control at this point because we’re just not simply getting enough vaccines,” said Lilian Bravo, Director of Public Health Partnerships at the Yakima Health District.

Bravo said the shipment was smaller last week because the state took vaccines previously earmarked for hospitals and clinics and sent them to state-run mass vaccination sites, like the one in Benton County.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the governor’s office Monday, but did not receive a response.

High demand for vaccine in Yakima County

Yakima County commissioners Amanda McKinney, who helped craft the letter to Inslee, said it’s unclear why Yakima County was not among the counties chosen to house state-run mass vaccination sites.

“What’s the reason?” McKinney said. “What science and data are you using that you determined that was the place where it needed to go?”

Among other reasons, McKinney said the county is centrally located, has existing infrastructure to support such a site, has a high number of essential workers who cannot work from home and was once, “the epicenter of COVID-19 along the entire west coast of America.”

The letter argues Yakima County is, “a population more densely essential and disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 than any other demographic in Washington.”

McKinney said while the community has banded together to fight back against the virus and has significantly decreased the rate of transmission, the challenges that existed for Yakima County last summer still exist now.

“We have proven a resilient community, standing proud of our achievements to manage the impacts of the virus despite our extreme limitations to socially distance by nature of our ag-centered economy,” the letter said.

Yakima County mass vaccination site on hold

A little less than a dozen health care facilities in Yakima County are currently providing the vaccine. All are indoors, appointment-only and often have other requirements in place for vaccinations.

McKinney said having a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic locally would provide better access to the vaccines for people who may not be able to get an appointment with a particular clinic or don’t have the ability to drive to another county.

That’s why county officials have established their own, locally run drive-thru mass vaccination site at State Fair Park. However, they can’t open it until they have about 2,500 vaccines dedicated just to the site — enough to vaccinate 500 people per day.

McKinney said to open the site, they also must have assurances from the state that they will continue to receive enough vaccines to keep going at that rate.

Smaller vaccine shipments, slower progress

The small vaccine shipment last week slowed down vaccination progress in Yakima County and led several local providers to stop offering the first dose to focus on giving out doses to those who needed their second dose.

As of Jan. 26, a little more than 11,000 people had received their first dose in Yakima County, compared to just under 2,000 receiving their second, according to the health district. Bravo said they estimate more than 40,000 people countywide are currently eligible for vaccination.

“Please accept this letter as our formal request that you honor our essential workers and the community who proudly and valiantly supports them by immediately sending mass quantities of vaccine into Yakima County,” the letter said.

