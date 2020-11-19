Yakima Co. entering second wave as outbreak kills four in care facility

YAKIMA, Wash. — At its peak, Yakima County had one of the highest COVID-19 transmission rates in the country.

Now after dropping those numbers, local health officials say the county is entering its second wave of coronavirus cases.

With the increase, the health district warns of repeat outbreaks from the spring. Places like long-term care facilities, jails and temporary housing facilities are all vulnerable to experiencing high numbers and even deaths.

Unfortunately, one such outbreak is already underway in the Summitview Healthcare Center.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17 the Yakima Health District Disease Investigation Team made a site visit to the care facility. They discovered 50 coronavirus cases, 27 among staff and 23 among residents. As a result of the outbreak, four of the residents reportedly died.

“In most, if not all, outbreaks at congregate living facilities, COVID-19 was introduced into the facility via community transmission. For this reason, we all must do everything we can as individuals, on behalf of our community, to stop the spread of COVID-19.” Said Yakima County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson.

Everson reminded the community of their past success in dropping the numbers, and that they can do it again.

