Yakima Co. Fire Marshal declares burn ban through July 12

YAKIMA, Wash. — With high fire danger and record temperatures approaching the region, the Yakima County Fire Marshal has declared a county-wide burn ban that will last for 18 days beginning on Friday, June 25.

According to a press release issued by Yakima County officials, the burn ban will operate until Monday, July 12. Yakima County Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen cites extremely high temperatures, a lack of water resources, and dry conditions as the main reasons for the burn ban. To be more specific, the Fire Marshal declared this ” ban on all open burning in the unincorporated areas of Yakima County.”

All outdoor burning, which includes recreational fires and bonfires, is prohibited until cleared by local authorities.

“It is our hope that by declaring a burn ban, we will help ensure that human-caused fires will not divert the resources we need to fight wildfires,” Pedersen said.

The primary focus of county fire officials is to prevent damage to citizens, property, and the environment of the region. Therefore, Yakima County is working with local Fire Protection Districts as well as state and federal agencies to prevent serious wildfires in the area.

People contributing to outdoor burning of any kind may be subject to a $1,000 fine and arrest. If the county continues to experience high temperatures and fire danger, the burn ban will be extended.

Pederson also made note that this includes a ban on all fireworks within all incorporated regions of Yakima County.

