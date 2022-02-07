Yakima Co. fire station vandalized for $70,000 in missing & damaged equipment

by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Yakima County Fire District #5 Yakima County Fire District #5 is looking at nearly $70,000 in damages after a burglary at a storage station over the weekend left them with smashed truck windows, a broken door and missing firefighting gear and medical supplies.

Courtesy: Yakima County Fire District #5 Yakima County Fire District #5 is looking at nearly $70,000 in damages after a burglary at a storage station over the weekend left them with smashed truck windows, a broken door and missing firefighting gear and medical supplies.

Courtesy: Yakima County Fire District #5 Yakima County Fire District #5 is looking at nearly $70,000 in damages after a burglary at a storage station over the weekend left them with smashed truck windows, a broken door and missing firefighting gear and medical supplies.

Courtesy: Yakima County Fire District #5 Yakima County Fire District #5 is looking at nearly $70,000 in damages after a burglary at a storage station over the weekend left them with smashed truck windows, a broken door and missing firefighting gear and medical supplies.

Courtesy: Yakima County Fire District #5 Yakima County Fire District #5 is looking at nearly $70,000 in damages after a burglary at a storage station over the weekend left them with smashed truck windows, a broken door and missing firefighting gear and medical supplies.









WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District #5 is looking at nearly $70,000 in damages after a burglary at their storage station over the weekend left them with smashed truck windows, a broken door and missing firefighting gear and medical supplies.

Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam said that someone might be able to sell the stolen medical supplies, but they will have a harder time finding someone to purchase firefighting gear on the street without notice.

“We just feel this is a complete waste because what are you going to do with it?” Byam said. “Our fear now is it’s just going to be dumped somewhere on the side of the road or damaged just to be damaged and that just doesn’t help anybody.”

The old fire station is located at 6231 Yakima Valley Highway in Sawyer — about five miles east of Wapato — and is used to store firefighters’ gear when they’re on leave, as well as backup equipment. Fire officials believe the burglary occurred sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Byam said they received a call from a woman who lives nearby Sunday morning saying it looked like the back door to the facility was partially open or damaged and they sent a firefighter to inspect it.

“When they got there, the door had actually been cut open and forced open and we had a lot of stuff just kind of scattered all over,” Byam said. “We had windows broken out of trucks and medical supplies out of those trucks were taken.”

Fire officials are still working to catalog the damage, but said they appear to be missing 10-to-12 sets of protective clothing, a Phillips AED, a large red trauma bag, a large blue oxygen bag and assorted medical supplies.

Byam said each set of gear includes a coat, helmet, gloves, breathing air mask and other personal protective equipment and costs about $5,500 total.

“We’re looking at over $65,000, plus fixing the windows, fixing the door and the medical supplies are about a thousand dollars,” Byam said. “We’ll probably be close to $70,000 when we’re all said and done.”

READ: Burglar arrested for taking 15-to-20 guns from WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife building in Yakima

Yakima County Fire District#5 serves the unincorporated communities of White Swan, Brownstown, Harrah, Gamache, Parker, Wapato, Sawyer, Buena, Toppenish, Zillah, Granger, Outlook, Sunnyside, Grandview, Mabton aand Satus.

The district has about 190 firefighters at 15 stations spread across 750 square miles and responds to about 2,700 emergency calls every year.

Byam said as the station contains mostly backup gear or equipment belonging to firefighters on leave, the theft will not directly affect their day to day operations, but will have some indirect consequences.

If one of their trucks breaks down, Byam said they cannot use the backups at the station until the windows are repaired and they’re restocked with medical equipment.

Byam said if a firefighter comes back from their leave of absence and their gear bag is missing, they don’t have anything for them.

“Replacing some of this gear, just because of the global constraints on materials, can take four to five months if we don’t have it sitting in our supply room here at our main station,” Byam said.

Everything has to be custom ordered, which Byam says can take weeks, if not months, to be put together and shipped to the fire station.

Byam said by that time, fire season will have started; if a big wildfire happens and their normal gear suffers extra wear and tear, they’ll need backup gear. He said hopefully, they’ll have most of the equipment replaced by the summertime.

“There are some programs that are coming up through the Washington State DNR where you can order supplies through them,” Byam said. “We’ll look at seeing if some of the equipment that we have had stolen can be replaced through that program.”

The fire district does have insurance in case of theft and has been in contact with the insurance company. However, Byam said that not every item is insured and they won’t know more about what’s covered until they can get together an itemized list of everything that was taken.

Byam said they are not setting up a GoFundMe, as insurance should cover most of the missing equipment and damages. However, he said they are asking for the community’s help to find the stolen items.

Yakima County Fire District #5 has posted photos of what the firefighting gear looks like on its Facebook page in hopes that people will be on the lookout for anyone posting similar items for sale.

“If anybody really sees that stuff online or being sold or anything, just let us know, let the sheriff’s office know,” Byam said. “If they want to be anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers.”

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the burglary, but has no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 509-574.2500.

Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, filling out an online tip form here or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Kennewick arsonist allegedly poured gasoline in car and ignited it with his victim inside

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.