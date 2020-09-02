Yakima Co. firefighters’ vehicles broken into while battling Evans Canyon Fire

SELAH, Wash. – Three Yakima County firefighters were targeted by thieves in Selah who broke into their vehicles while they were battling the Evans Canyon Fire.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office who confirmed the firefighters had been out protecting buildings, animals and people when they returned exhausted and sleep-deprived to find their vehicles broken into at the fire station on North Wenas Road in Selah.

“It is a sad day when criminals will prey on the first responders that are potentially keeping them safe. I am sure all they wanted to do was drive home and sleep. Now they have to deal with this mess and insurance companies,” Officer Schilperoort said.

Brandon Lambert, a firefighter with Yakima County Fire District #2, made a post on Facebook showing the damage.

“When you come back at 3 am after staying up for 2 days straight saving every house you can from a raging wildfire and you find this! Thank you Selah for supporting your firefighters!” Lambert wrote.

The post has garnered over 600 shares and many sympathetic commenters have expressed willingness to help.

Hannah Humpherys of Selah made this post saying that her dad, the owner of Northwestern Auto Glass in Selah, would be willing to donate new windows to the firefighters.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect or suspects should contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.