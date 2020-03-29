Yakima Co. hits 147 COVID-19 cases, third death reported

Kaitlin Knapp

MGN

UPDATE (6:00 p.m.) — The Yakima Health District has reported 147 COVID-19 cases. Additionally, another person has died from the virus.

Nine people are hospitalized and the rest are recovering at home.

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima County now has 100 COVID-19 cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Two deaths have been reported in the county.

According to the Yakima Health District, there was an outbreak of cases at Good Samaritan Health Care Center. At least 16 residents and staff members have the virus. Two employees tested positive last week.

The Yakima Health District said some people are hospitalized. The health district’s website does not yet reflect the current numbers reported by the state health department.

As of Sunday afternoon, 4,310 have the novel coronavirus in Washington state.

