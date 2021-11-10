Yakima Co. prosecutors will not try 14-year-old murder suspect as an adult

If convicted, the teen could only be incarcerated until his 21st birthday

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Sebastian Suarez last month in Yakima, but only one of them will be tried as an adult.

Court documents show 16-year-old Luis Valencia* and a 14-year-old boy are accused of shooting and killing Suarez during a confrontation Oct. 28 at the intersection of North 20th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.

Prosecutors were required to charge Valencia* as an adult in Yakima County Superior Court under Washington state law. The law requires juvenile courts to automatically transfer cases to adult court in which a 16 or 17 year old has committed a serious violent offense, which includes second-degree murder.

However, if the suspect is 15 years old or younger, prosecutors have some discretion about whether the case gets tried in adult or juvenile court. Brusic said in this case, they had to evaluate whether or not to decline the 14-year-old’s case to adult court.

“That means looking at his social history, his criminal history, his background, his contacts within the system, if any,” Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said.

Brusic said based on the 14-year-old’s background and his lack of previous contacts with the criminal justice system, they decided to keep his case in juvenile court.

“I certainly understand that there may be some people that want all juveniles’ serious offenses, regardless of age, to be tried as an adult,” Brusic said. “But that’s just not the way the legislature has given us. It’s the law, which we as the executive branch in the prosecutor’s office, carry out.”

Juveniles serve shorter sentences for the same crimes

Washington state law has changed over the past few decades to treat juvenile offenders much differently than adults who have been charged with the same crimes.

“The adult system is based primarily upon punishment, whereas the juvenile justice system is dealing with punishment but just as importantly, rehabilitation,” Brusic said. “We want to stop recidivism. We want to stop these juvenile offenders from committing further crimes.”

According to the Juvenile Law Center:

Scientific research shows key developmental differences between youth and adults that impact youth’s decision making, impulse control, and susceptibility to peer pressure. While these differences do not excuse youth from responsibility for their actions, the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized that youth are less blameworthy than adults and more capable of change and rehabilitation.

Both suspects in this case have been charged with second-degree murder, but the sentencing guidelines for each vary dramatically depending on whether charges are filed in adult or juvenile court.

Sentencing in either court also depends on an individual’s offender score, which is calculated by adding up previous convictions and other current criminal offenses. Defendants with higher offender scores tend to receive longer sentences that those with lower offender scores.

Special circumstances, such as use of a deadly weapon in connection with the offense, domestic violence and having a sexual motivation, can add more time to a person’s sentence. Prosecutors have some discretion for sentencing within both adult and juvenile courts, but will stick to the sentencing guidelines in all but the most extreme cases.

In adult court, second-degree murder is considered a Class A, Level XIV offense. If convicted, a person with a low offender score would likely serve about 10 to 18 years in prison; someone with a high offender score would likely serve about 25 to 33 years.

However, the sentencing range is much lower in juvenile court and is limited on the high end not by the offense level, offender score or special circumstances, but by the age of the defendant.

In juvenile court, second-degree murder is considered a category A+ offense and carries with it a minimum sentence of 180 weeks — a little over three years. The maximum sentence is however many years it takes for the offender to turn 21.

“In juvenile court, the most that they can receive is imprisonment in the juvenile facility up to the age of 21,” Brusic said.

Brusic said, if convicted, the 14-year-old would face a maximum of about seven years in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center and would be released once he turns 21.

“We want to protect the public to the very best of our ability and by helping the juveniles hopefully see that they’ve done something wrong … they will not engage in further criminal acts,” Brusic said.

*KAPP-KVEW does not typically publish the names of juveniles charged with crimes, but in this case, the individual has been named because he is being tried as an adult.

