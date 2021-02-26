Yakima Co. vaccine clinics set for Friday, Saturday

No appointments needed for Granger, Union Gap clinics this weekend

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County received 12,350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, which is more than double its usual shipment.

“Let’s hope this is the first step to trying to have some equity and bring us up to par with the rest of the state,” Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said. “Yakima County needs more vaccines. There’s no other way to state it.”

COVID-19 vaccine doses have been in limited supply in Yakima County, despite local officials constant requests for the state to provide the county with more.

“If we are having high rates of COVID due to the nature of our density and essential workers, people are not able to socially distance, we have limited resources being a rural community and yet we continue to not be where they send the vaccines,” McKinney said. “Quite frankly, none of it makes any sense.”

With the state’s heavy focus on second doses, first doses have been in especially short supply. But this week, the vaccine shipment to the county contained more than 9,000 first doses — enough to warrant multiple pop-up vaccination clinics.

Astria Health is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend with no appointment required. Each will have 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available on a first-come, first served basis.

The first clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — or while supplies last — on Friday, Feb. 26 at the KDNA Radio Station, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger. Community members will form a socially-distanced line outside the station and wait to check in.

Officials said as parking spots and space are limited, they’re asking people not to bring family members who are not coming to be vaccinated.

The second clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — or while supplies last — on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Valley Mall in Union Gap. Community members will enter through the main doors and line up starting at the upstairs food court, following the posted directional signs.

The vaccine doses are available who community members who fall under Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1. That includes high-risk healthcare workers and

first responders, long-term care facility residents and all other workers at risk in health care settings.

It also includes all people 65 years or older and all people 50 years or older in multi-generational households, which are homes where individuals from two or more

generations reside.

