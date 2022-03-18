Yakima community mourns 16-year-old killed in shooting

'He always brought us lots of joy and laughter'

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members gathered Thursday across the city to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Shawn Dwight Tolbert, who was killed in a shooting earlier this week outside of Zaepfel Stadium.

The Yakima School District set up a memorial to honor Tolbert outside Yakima Online, where he was a student. Since it opened, people have brought in numerous bouquets of flowers.

“He always brought us lots of joy and laughter,” Yakima Online Principal Lois Menard said. “He was always so fun and engaging and loved school.”

Menard said memorial will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., after which anything left there will be given to Tolbert’s family — including a guest book, where people can express their condolences.

RELATED: Police: Teen unintentionally kills his cousin in shooting outside Yakima high school

About a dozen community members gathered for a moment of blessing Thursday afternoon front of Eisenhower High School, on the sidewalk across from where the shooting occurred.

“The Yakima Association of Faith Communities, for many years, has gathered at the location of homicides in the City of Yakima to reclaim the space for peace, to show that our community is sick and tired of violence,” said Shane Moore with Yakima Association of Faith Communities.

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said Tolbert was not the intended target in the shooting, but got caught in the crossfire nonetheless. He said while the suspect has gang ties, the motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

“We’re trying to determine the background of all people involved and we’ll get to the bottom of this,” Seely said. “We’ll figure out their affiliation and hopefully we can figure out the motivation behind all of this.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: U.S. Marshals, Grant County law enforcement team to capture fugitive in rural Quincy

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.