Yakima contestant eliminated from popular reality show

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Sorry, Bachelor/ette fans. Fan favorite Zach J., or #ZachFromYak, was eliminated last night from ABC’s popular show.

The Eastern Washington man was sent home last night after Bachelorette Clare Crawley decided she did not want to go to the dinner portion of their date.

This sparked outrage from fans on social media.

Bachelor Nation when Chris Harrison sent Zach home.. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ueW6qzHh3o — Malika 👑 (@malikaisthebest) October 28, 2020

The weirdest scenario I’ve seen on the show. She froze and then flipped it on him. Justice for Zach J!! — Hannah Raney (@hannahraney) October 28, 2020

What in the 2020 just happened with Zach #TheBachelorette — bennett’s stan account (@maritweetss) October 28, 2020

The 37-year-old Yakima man was among over 40 other men competing for Crawley’s heart.

