Yakima contestant eliminated from popular reality show

Ellie Nakamoto-White
Posted:
Updated:
by Ellie Nakamoto-White
Bachelorette contestant from Yakima

Sorry, Bachelor/ette fans. Fan favorite Zach J., or #ZachFromYak, was eliminated last night from ABC’s popular show.

The Eastern Washington man was sent home last night after Bachelorette Clare Crawley decided she did not want to go to the dinner portion of their date.

This sparked outrage from fans on social media.

The 37-year-old Yakima man was among over 40 other men competing for Crawley’s heart.

