Yakima cooling stations offer relief in hot weather

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima residents can beat the heat for free at several cooling centers set up around the city.

Anyone can walk into any one of the centers during business hours, sit down, cool off in the air-conditioned space and get a drink of water.

“Just having that brief opportunity to get out of that extreme heat, take a break and get some hydration — that’s why they’re doing the cooling centers,” city spokesperson Randy Beehler said.

The city has set up two locations where people can take refuge from the heat: one at the Harman Senior Center and another at Washington Fruit Community Center. Other centers have been set up at Wesley United Methodist Church and Spirit Alive Church.

‘”There are circumstances where folks either have no air conditioning in their homes or maybe have limited air conditioning…and as we know, extreme heat can be extremely dangerous,” Beehler said.

Cooling centers are available at:

Washington Fruit Community Center 602 N. Sixth St. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Spirit Alive Church 3601 Mountainview Ave. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Wesley United Methodist Church 14 N. 48th Ave. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Harman Senior Center: 101 N. 65th Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday



The Yakima Health District also suggested the Yakima Valley Mall and the Yakima Valley Libraries as alternative places to keep cool.

HEAT WAVE COVERAGE FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

