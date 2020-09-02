Yakima County: 17 new COVID cases, one death announced Tuesday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County health officials on Tuesday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The case count is at 11,676; the death toll is at 228.

There are 18 county residents in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. Two residents are on a ventilator.

10,399 residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. That’s more than 89% of the total case count.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.