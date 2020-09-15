Yakima County: 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District on Monday announced 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 11,932.

The death toll remained at 231.

As of Monday afternoon, 16 Yakima County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 11 the day before. No residents are no a ventilator.

Of the residents who have died of COVID-19 complications, nearly 93% had underlying health conditions and well over 80% were 60 years old or older.

At least 10,993 residents have recovered, which is more than 91% of the residents who have tested positive.

Yakima County has been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.