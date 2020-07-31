Yakima County: 43 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials on Thursday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County, a relatively low increase compared to the daily triple-digit spikes that persisted for weeks.

Unfortunately, two more county residents have died of complications from the infection disease.

The total case count for Yakima County is at 10,368 and the death toll is at 196.

Both health officials and Gov. Inslee have said numbers are improving in Yakima County because many more residents are wearing face coverings in public.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 28 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and four residents are on a ventilator.

Of the residents who’ve tested positive, officials say 7,700 residents — about 74% — have recovered.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s coronavirus web page.

PAST COVERAGE: Yakima County reports 70 new coronavirus cases; Phase 1.5 activities to be expanded

Comments

comments