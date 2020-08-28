Yakima County: 46 new virus cases reported Thursday

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials on Thursday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. There were no additional deaths.

According to the Yakima Health District, 11,563 county residents have tested positive and 224 have died of virus complications.

There are 17 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and one resident on a ventilator.

So far, 10,115 residents who have tested positive have since recovered. That equates to about 87% of the total number of residents who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

