Yakima County: 96 new cases of COVID-19 as death roll rises to 69

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — At least 2121 people in Yakima County have been infected by the coronavirus since mid-March, health officials said Wednesday.

The Yakima Health District reported 96 new cases and two additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 69.

So far, 585 county residents have recovered from the virus, up from 529 on Tuesday.

According to Yakima Valley Emergency Management, the infection rate in Yakima County is 21.9%, the highest in Washington state. The statewide average is 6.8%

The age group of 20-39 has the second-highest infection rate in the county.

“Their hospitalization rates are number one and rise while hospitalization rates of all other age groups are decreasing,” the YVEM said in a Facebook post.

The public is advised to continue staying home unless they need to leave for work, buying food, receiving medical care or exercise.

