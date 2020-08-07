Yakima County adds another 87 cases in past two days

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced another 87 cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County between Thursday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug. 7. That’s an average of 43.5 cases per day.

The total case count is at 10,775.

Two more Yakima County residents died of COVID-19 during that timeframe, which brings the death toll to 204.

As of Friday afternoon, 22 residents are hospitalized and five are on a ventilator.

At least 8,397 residents have recovered from COVID-19, which is nearly 78% of the total who’ve tested positive.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.

Comments

comments