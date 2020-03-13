Yakima County agencies to hold joint COVID-19 press conference Friday

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Multiple agencies in Yakima County will answer questions Friday morning about the countywide response to COVID-19.

A joint press conference at 10 a.m. at the Yakima Health District will include representatives from the health district, Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and Education Service District 105, which governs all school districts in Yakima County.

The meeting follows health officials’ announcement Thursday that two patients in Yakima County had confirmed positive tests for COVID-19.

Officials said one patient is in their 80s, while another is in their 60s; both are currently self-isolating in their homes.

Health officials said the two patients were identified as close contacts of a 67-year-old woman who was the first patient confirmed positive for the virus in Kittitas County.

Six other Yakima County residents were also identified as close contacts of the woman; health officials said five have tested negative for COVID-19. Test results for the remaining close contact are pending.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments