Yakima County announces 40 COVID cases, four deaths Wednesday

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Wednesday.

The total case count is at 11,022; the death toll is at 209.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 19 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six are on a ventilator.

At least 8,923 residents have recovered. That’s nearly 81% of all the residents who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 webpage.

