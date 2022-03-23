Repeat burglary, fraud suspect arrested by Yakima & Benton County authorities after hiding in attic

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

YAKIMA, Wash. — A man was arrested for burglary and fraud after he was found to have stolen from several homes in the Wapato and Grandview areas, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

The suspect was initially identified in the Wapato area, where the man is accused of talking into a house and stealing a purse from inside.

Yakima County authorities say he then used the stolen credit cards from the victim’s purse to make purchases in the area. After the crimes were reported, Yakima County authorities took to social media, asking the community to help identify the suspect on March 19, 2022.

One day later on Sunday, March 20, the suspect was located and arrested by officers from the Grandview Police Department after he was caught burglarizing three homes in the area.

According to Yakima County officials, the suspect tried to flee on foot but was soon intercepted by deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and a K9 unit. They say the man tried to avoid being arrested by hiding in an attic.

After being brought into custody, the suspect was booked into Yakima County Jail.

Officials want to remind residents to always lock the gates to their yards and the doors to their homes at night.

